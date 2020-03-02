Pa. Justices To Mull If Juries Set Time Bar For Church Abuse

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 7:06 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania agreed Monday to hear a Catholic diocese’s appeal of a case that let jurors widen the time limit for civil claims related to sexual abuse by priests. The Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown is challenging a Superior Court ruling in favor of Renee A. Rice that said a jury, not a judge, should decide whether a church’s alleged cover-ups of abuse by its priest should toll the statute of limitations. Pennsylvania’s highest court agreed to take up the case and weigh whether its decision in Nicolaou v. Martin — which said a jury should be allowed to decide when...

