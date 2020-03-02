FERC Appeal Delays Prompt State Clean Energy Order Fight

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 8:04 PM EST) -- State consumer advocates have said the D.C. Circuit's scrutiny of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's policy stretching out administrative appeals motivates their challenge to FERC's order targeting state electricity programs in wholesale electricity auctions run by the nation's largest regional grid operator. Consumer advocates from New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Washington, D.C., on Friday petitioned the D.C. Circuit to review FERC's Dec. 19 order stating that state-subsidized power producers must hit a price floor to participate in electricity capacity auctions run by PJM Interconnection LLC, which oversees the grid in 13 Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states and D.C. The advocates, who have...

