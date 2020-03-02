Adidas Can't Dodge Former Student-Athlete's RICO Suit

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 10:42 PM EST) -- A federal judge in South Carolina refused to toss a civil racketeering lawsuit by former University of Louisville basketball recruit Brian Bowen II against Adidas and others over the NCAA college basketball criminal corruption scandal that he says tanked his college and professional basketball career. U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Anderson Jr. on Thursday tossed some of the claims but kept the suit largely intact, specifically allowing Bowen to continue claims under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act alleging that Adidas, its former employees and others committed wire fraud as part of an illicit scheme to pay his father and other...

