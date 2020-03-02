4 Charged In JPMorgan Spoofing Case Want Indictments Axed

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 10:29 PM EST) -- Four people charged in a criminal racketeering spoofing case over an alleged eight-year scheme inside JPMorgan Chase & Co. to manipulate the commodities markets urged an Illinois federal judge to drop their indictments, arguing that the government hasn’t supported its claims. Michael Nowak, Jeffrey Ruffo, Gregg Smith and Christopher Jordan — who were respectively the head of JPMorgan’s global precious metals desk, a salesperson and traders — argued that their actions do not constitute fraud, and that the U.S. Department of Justice attempted to “characterize conduct that bears no resemblance to traditional organized crime as racketeering.” The men filed both a...

