Indiana AG Beats Groping Suit Brought By Legislator, Staffers

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 11:43 PM EST) -- An Indiana federal judge on Monday tossed a suit from a state legislator and three staffers claiming state Attorney General Curtis Hill groped them at a party, slamming the AG's purported conduct as "disgraceful and reprehensible" but finding that the women can't sue him under Title VII over the behavior. Democratic state Rep. Mara Reardon and three staffers sued Hill and the state in June 2019, accusing Hill of touching their backs and buttocks without consent at an Indianapolis bar during a celebration marking the end of the legislative session in March 2018. They also said that Hill suggested they "show a...

