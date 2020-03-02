Sandoz To Pay $195M For Generic-Drug Antitrust Violations

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 4:46 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday that Sandoz will pay a $195 million criminal penalty under a deferred prosecution agreement for generic-drug price-fixing, which will spare the company from being ejected from federal drug payment plans. Sandoz will pay a $195 million penalty over allegations that it conspired to allocate customers, rig bids and fix prices for generic drugs, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday. (Getty) Sandoz represents by far the largest company publicly named in the DOJ’s ongoing generic drug probe, which is paralleled by pending civil litigation from state attorneys general and private plaintiffs. Sandoz, a division...

