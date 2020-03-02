Investor Claims He Was Cheated Out Of $30M In Rappi Stock

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 10:45 PM EST) -- An art gallery owner and hotelier filed a lawsuit Monday in Delaware Chancery Court claiming he's been frozen out of his 600,000 shares in Colombia-based delivery company Rappi Inc., depriving him of $30 million he could have earned during a billion-dollar investment transaction. In his suit, Leon A. Malca, who owns art galleries in Ibiza, Spain and New York City and a hotel in Tulum, Mexico, asked the Chancery Court to declare that he owns the Rappi stock and issue an injunction requiring the company’s records be corrected to reflect his ownership stake. “Despite its numerous admissions to the contrary, Rappi...

