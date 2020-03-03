10th Circ. Forces Forest Service To Rethink Colo. Coal Plan

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 5:01 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit said the U.S. Forest Service violated the National Environmental Policy Act by failing to properly consider an environmentalist-proposed option for coal mining and road construction in Colorado when it allowed Arch Coal Inc. to expand its coal leases. A divided panel on Monday overturned a lower court and said the Forest Service erred when it greenlighted road construction and coal mining requested by Arch Coal subsidiary Mountain Coal Co. LLC around the North Fork of the Gunnison River. The majority said the government hadn't properly explained why it was so quick to ignore a proposal that would include...

