Dentons Forced To Hand Over Docs In Gold Dust Fraud Claim

Law360, London (March 3, 2020, 6:25 PM GMT) -- A London court ruled Monday that documents held by a predecessor of Dentons Europe LLP over an alleged €6.5 million ($7.2 million) gold dust investment scam are not privileged, citing an exception for cases in which a client uses a law firm to perpetuate a fraud. More than 240 investors have won their bid for the court to force Dentons to disclose communications Salans LLP had with the now-dissolved Anabus Holdings Ltd., which they claim ran a bogus scheme to invest in gold dust in 2010. Salans was one of several firms that merged to form Dentons in 2013. Master Julia...

