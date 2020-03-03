EU Opens Door For Spain To Hear Unfair Interest Rate Claims

Law360, London (March 3, 2020, 7:29 PM GMT) -- Europe's top court ruled that Spanish courts have to decide whether banks must replace unfair terms with consumers about variable interest rates on mortgages if the lenders weren't transparent about the costs. The European Court of Justice ruled that under European rules on unfair consumer contracts, Spanish courts can unpick mortgage interest rates based on a Spanish central bank index rather than the Euro Interbank Offered Rate, or Euribor, which is cheaper and used in the vast majority of Spain’s loans, if the national courts decide the terms were abusive. Judges weren't asked to issue a flat-out rejection of how banks...

