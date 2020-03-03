Bloomberg Fights To Revive Fraud Story After Privacy Ban

Law360, London (March 3, 2020, 5:13 PM GMT) -- Bloomberg News argued that it was in the public interest to report sensitive details leaked on a criminal investigation, urging an appellate court Tuesday to let it repost an article banned for violating the subject's privacy. Lawyers for Bloomberg LP asked the Court of Appeal to lift a ban on a 2016 story detailing steps a British crime-fighting agency took to investigate bribery and corruption allegations into a company and its employees. A High Court judge issued an injunction in April ordering the company to take down the article and fined Bloomberg £25,000 ($32,000) for publishing details from a confidential letter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS