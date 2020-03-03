Hungarian Turnover Taxes Upheld By EU's Highest Court

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 1:35 PM EST) -- Hungarian taxes on the turnover of technology companies and retailers are in line with European Union law, the bloc's highest court said Tuesday, rejecting the complaints of two large multinational companies. Dismissing claims from the British telecommunications company Vodafone and the retailer Tesco, the Court of Justice said in two cases that progressive taxes on turnover were compatible with both the EU's law on value-added tax and the EU's principle of freedom of establishment, which allows companies operating in one member state to carry out stable or continuous economic activity in another. The taxes in question were assessed on store retail...

