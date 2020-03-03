Goodwin-Steered Bregal Sagemount Fund Hits Cap At $1.5B

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 10:33 PM EST) -- Private equity firm Bregal Sagemount said Tuesday it tapped Goodwin Procter LLP for its latest fund, which closed at $1.5 billion and will focus on investing in companies in high-growth sectors. The fund, called Bregal Sagemount Fund III, topped its original target of $1.35 billion and drew support from institutional investors such as pension funds, endowments and insurance companies. The $1.5 billion mark was the fund's hard cap, the announcement said. New York-based Bregal Sagemount is part of private equity firm Bregal Investments, which is an operating company of European group COFRA. Bregal Sagemount said the fund will focus on providing "flexible...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS