Gov't Wants 4-Plus Years For Pa. Atty In Client Diversion Case

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 2:40 PM EST) -- Just days before a scheduled sentencing hearing this week, prosecutors urged a Pennsylvania federal judge on Monday to send an ex-Gay & Chacker lawyer to prison for upward of four years for robbing the personal injury firm of $3.4 million by secretly referring clients to outside attorneys. The U.S. attorney's office in Philadelphia said that Neil Mittin's "insidious" scheme, which he pled guilty to in September and is scheduled to face sentencing for Thursday, robbed his erstwhile partners of millions in potential windfalls while he personally reaped referral fees for cases he diverted from the firm. "Mittin's conduct was selfish, greedy,...

