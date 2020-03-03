Leaking Pipe Damage Not 'Named Peril' Under NJ Policy

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 2:39 PM EST) -- The owners of a New Jersey duplex damaged by a leaking pipe aren’t entitled to coverage under their insurance policy, a Garden State appeals court said Tuesday, finding that type of water damage isn’t a “named peril.” The ruling was handed down by a two-judge panel in an eight-page, unpublished opinion, reversing a lower court’s decision to grant Robert Cusamano and Julie Marzano summary judgment against the New Jersey Insurance Underwriting Association. The trial court found that because the couple’s policy didn’t specifically exclude water damage from leaky pipes, there was enough ambiguity to resolve the dispute in their favor. But...

