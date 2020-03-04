Justices Tilt Toward Narrow Fix On CFPB Constitutionality

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 12:26 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court seemed Tuesday to be leaning more toward resolving a high-profile constitutional challenge to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau by stripping its director of her special tenure protection rather than striking down the agency altogether or narrowing that protection's scope. During oral arguments in Seila Law LLC v. CFPB, members of the high court's conservative majority indicated they are troubled by how much independence the Dodd-Frank Act gives to the CFPB's single director, currently Kathleen Kraninger, who under the law can be fired by the president only for "inefficiency, neglect of duty or malfeasance in office." This for-cause...

