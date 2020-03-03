Cleary Lures Ex-FTC Competition Bureau Chief

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 7:07 PM EST) -- The former director of the Federal Trade Commission’s competition bureau has landed at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP after leaving the agency late last year. Bruce Hoffman, who led the Bureau of Competition for more than two years before exiting in November, is now a partner in Cleary's Washington, D.C., office, where he will focus on global antitrust and litigation, the firm said Tuesday. "Cleary has what is widely regarded as the best antitrust practice in the world," Hoffman told Law360 in an email. "They have a truly global practice, and that is critical due to the international nature of the field.”...

