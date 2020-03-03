Property Consultants Can’t Appeal Libyan Fund's Revised Suit

Law360, London (March 3, 2020, 7:43 PM GMT) -- Two property consultants and their companies can't appeal a decision allowing Libya's sovereign wealth fund to bring new claims over their valuation of a real estate development in England, a London judge ruled Tuesday. In an oral ruling, High Court Judge Simon Barker held firm on his decision last week, which allows the Libyan Investment Authority and others to revise their suit against businessmen and property consultants Roger King and Charles Merry and four construction management firms to add new allegations of conspiracy and breach of fiduciary duty. In arguing for permission to appeal, a lawyer for the businessmen and their...

