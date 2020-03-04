Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Says PTAB Wrongly Upheld IP Challenged By Uber

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 3:13 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit invalidated three GPS patent claims this week that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board upheld in 2018 and told the board to reconsider whether several more challenged by Uber Technologies Inc. are obvious.

The three-judge panel on Tuesday said the board's decision to uphold all the challenged claims was based on a faulty claim construction and that under the proper definitions, X One Inc.'s patent claims are obvious. The court reversed the PTAB's ruling for the three independent claims and remanded the 24 dependent claims for the board to reevaluate.

The patent itself covers a way of exchanging...

