Fed. Circ. Says PTAB Wrongly Upheld IP Challenged By Uber

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 3:13 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit invalidated three GPS patent claims this week that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board upheld in 2018 and told the board to reconsider whether several more challenged by Uber Technologies Inc. are obvious. The three-judge panel on Tuesday said the board's decision to uphold all the challenged claims was based on a faulty claim construction and that under the proper definitions, X One Inc.'s patent claims are obvious. The court reversed the PTAB's ruling for the three independent claims and remanded the 24 dependent claims for the board to reevaluate. The patent itself covers a way of exchanging...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS