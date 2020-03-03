CBD Firm Head Says Co. Must Cover Her Stock Suit Defense

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 4:02 PM EST) -- The president of a Pennsylvania company selling cannabis oil products wants the company to cover her attorney fees in an employment and securities suit brought by the company's former corporate counsel, and she asked a Pittsburgh federal court to make it happen Tuesday. Deborah Gestner said the related companies she was president of — CBD USA Grown Inc., KMA Holdings LLC and Greenleaf Golden Enterprises LLC — all had clauses in their bylaws that required them to cover her legal costs if she and the companies were sued, as they were when former vice president and corporate counsel Peter Borghetti sued in July...

