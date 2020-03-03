EU Teeing Up Stricter Antitrust Rules On State-Backed Firms

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 6:22 PM EST) -- The European Union is crafting new rules to protect competition within the bloc from unfair advantages wielded by state-backed companies, according to EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager, marking the EU's latest step to keep better tabs on the infusion of foreign money in its markets. In a speech at the College of Europe in Bruges, Belgium, on Monday, Vestager said EU regulators had draft regulations in the pipeline that would zero in on the competitive harms that state-backed actors buoyed by foreign subsidies can wreak on the European economy. “Right now, we’re working on new powers to protect fair competition,” Vestager said,...

