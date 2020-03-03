CIT Finds Gov't Lawfully Rejected Data In Indian Steel Probe

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 7:52 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade on Tuesday upheld a 145.25% anti-dumping duty on steel flanges made by an Indian producer, concluding that Commerce lawfully rejected information provided by the company to determine the tariff rate. CIT Judge Gary S. Katzmann said the U.S. Department of Commerce had full authority not to use the data supplied by Bebitz Flanges Works Private Ltd. about its sales and operations to determine the company's duty rate when it failed to meet the agency's deadlines for questionnaire responses and provided incomplete answers. Congress gave Commerce the power to set deadlines for question responses and to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS