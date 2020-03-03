Tech Developer Says Wage Suit With Pot Co. Belongs in Calif.

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 7:21 PM EST) -- A technology developer told a California federal judge on Monday that his breach of contract action against a medical cannabis company should proceed in the Golden State as it was sufficiently pled and the court has jurisdiction to hear it. In a pair of opposition motions, Stanley Scheufler pushed back against efforts to toss the case filed by Advanced Grow Labs LLC, Advanced Grow Labs Technologies LLC and other defendants, who have accused him of mischaracterizing his relationship to the companies. Scheufler asserted that the case belonged in California despite the companies’ protests that they, and their named defendant principals Christopher...

