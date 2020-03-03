Fintech Firm Awarded $5.7M At Fla. Trade Secrets Trial​

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 6:39 PM EST) -- A Florida federal jury on Tuesday awarded Financial Information Technologies $5.7 million in a suit against a Delaware software company that it claimed misappropriated trade secrets gained from a former Fintech executive to develop products identical to its “revolutionary” electronic payments system for the beverage industry. The jury awarded $2.7 million to the Florida-based company, which is known as Fintech for short, for the alleged misappropriation, and another $3 million after concluding that iControl Systems USA LLC willfully and maliciously engaged in the misappropriation. The verdict comes after Fintech filed the suit in 2017 alleging that its former executive, Mark Lopez, gave...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS