Arizona AG Says Telemarketer Ran Fake Delivery Slip Scam

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 4:05 PM EST) -- An incognito telemarketing company distributed fake missed-package slips to new homeowners in order to collect and monetize their personal information, according to a complaint filed Tuesday in Arizona Superior Court. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says more than 150,000 unwitting homeowners in Maricopa County dialed the callback number on fake delivery slips, captioned "Sorry We Missed You," from Valley Delivery and Next Day Delivery. Sales representatives then allegedly collected consumers' information and attempted to sell them gift cards from the sham business' affiliates. Defendant Matthew Willes and his businesses willfully engaged in misrepresentation and created deceptive websites, in violation of the...

