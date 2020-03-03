Policies At Risk After USCIS Promotion Ruled Illegal

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 10:09 PM EST) -- Immigration policies issued during Ken Cuccinelli's tenure as acting head of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services are on shaky ground after a D.C. court found his appointment illegal and invalidated two directives he approved that hurried the asylum process. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss ruled Sunday that Cuccinelli, a former Virginia attorney general and immigration hard-liner, didn’t have the authority to sign off on the asylum directives because his promotion to acting USCIS director violated federal vacancy rules. Judge Moss ordered new asylum interviews for the five migrants behind the lawsuit. The decision could open a window for more lawsuits brought...

