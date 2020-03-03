No Dirt, No Organic Food Label, Groups Say In USDA Suit

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 6:15 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture is improperly certifying food grown without soil as organic, in violation of federal law, consumer and farming industry groups said in a lawsuit filed Monday. Hydroponic farming allows plants to grow outside of soil, creating an opportunity for greater crop density and the potential to raise plants anywhere, but that produce may not be labeled organic because the Organic Foods Production Act says organic farming practices must "foster soil fertility," the Center for Food Safety, Swanton Berry Farms Inc. and others said in their complaint. "Healthy soil is critical to producing nutrient-dense foods that benefit both...

