Gov't Launches Tip Form For Reporting Immigration Fraud

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 9:06 PM EST) -- The Trump administration on Tuesday launched a new online tip form for people to report suspected immigration fraud, despite pushback from groups arguing the form misuses government resources and puts domestic violence survivors at risk. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said in its announcement that the form, which allows people to provide details about suspected violations, streamlines the process for reporting immigration benefit fraud or abuse. But legal aid groups slammed the form in their public comments to the agency. Joseph Edlow, the agency's newly appointed deputy director for policy, said in a statement that the Trump administration aims to protect the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS