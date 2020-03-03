Fight Over Releases Stalls Level Solar's Ch. 11 Hearing

Law360, New York (March 3, 2020, 9:42 PM EST) -- Level Solar Inc.'s scheduled hearing to approve its Chapter 11 plan disclosure statement was put on hold at the last minute Tuesday in order to work out objections from creditors who think the company's officers are getting unjustified liability releases. Ronald Friedman, the Chapter 11 trustee for the solar power company, had been scheduled to ask the court to approve the company's plan disclosure at Tuesday's hearing, but instead, his counsel asked to postpone until the next scheduled hearing on March 31, saying they had been in talks with the objectors and hoped to be able to put forward a new...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS