Interior Boss Wages War Of Words Over Bird Killing Policy

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 4:52 PM EST) -- U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt on Wednesday defended his agency's decision to no longer criminally prosecute accidental migratory bird killings or injuries, verbally sparring with a Democratic senator over whether the move was a lawful departure from decades of Interior Department precedent. Bernhardt appeared before a Senate Committee on Appropriations subcommittee to testify on the DOI's proposed budget for the 2021 fiscal year. But he promptly got into a heated back-and-forth with Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., over a January move by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to codify a policy eliminating criminal penalties for incidental migratory bird deaths...

