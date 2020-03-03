Ex-Davis Polk Atty Pulls Sidley Partner Into Race Bias Suit

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 6:19 PM EST) -- A black ex-Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP associate has expanded his race discrimination lawsuit against the firm to include a former Davis Polk attorney now at Sidley Austin LLP, saying the M&A partner not only abdicated his role as a mentor but tried to derail the younger attorney's career. Kaloma Cardwell named John H. Butler, a former mergers and acquisitions partner at Davis Polk and now partner at Sidley Austin, as a defendant in his amended complaint filed Monday in New York federal court alleging the firm marginalized black attorneys and sabotaged Cardwell by giving him bogus performance reviews and firing...

