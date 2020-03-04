5th Circ. Won’t Free Bank From Cattle Fraud Profit Fight

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 6:24 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit refused to reconsider making a Texas-based bank face a cattle company's claims that it unfairly profited from an alleged $4.5 million check fraud scheme by a rancher's prodigal son. In an unpublished opinion Tuesday, the circuit court denied both sides’ motions for a panel rehearing of its December ruling that the lower court jumped the gun when it found Legend Bank wasn't liable for Midwestern Cattle Marketing’s losses from a check-kiting scheme to buy and sell cattle. The fraud at the center of the suit was perpetrated by Tony Lyon, who was found responsible for faking the sales...

