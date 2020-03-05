Winston & Strawn Snags Houston Energy Litigation Atty

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 2:29 PM EST) -- Winston & Strawn LLP has hired an experienced complex commercial litigation attorney from K&L Gates LLP whose practice focuses in large part on the energy sector. Michael T. Murphy joined the firm as a partner on Monday and is based in Houston. Prior to joining Winston & Strawn, Murphy was the Houston office's managing partner at K&L Gates, where he worked for roughly four years. He has also spent time at Vinson & Elkins LLP. Murphy's complex commercial litigation practice is focused "predominantly, but not exclusively" on the energy industry. That work includes oil field disputes, commercial disputes and a slew...

