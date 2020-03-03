Feds Want Convicted Ex-Alstom Exec To Get Up To 9 Years

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 9:02 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors told a Connecticut federal court Monday that former Alstom SA executive Lawrence Hoskins should serve between seven and nine years in prison for his role in a $118 million bribery and money laundering scheme, arguing that his recent acquittal on bribery charges shouldn't lower his sentence. In a 46-page sentencing memo, prosecutors argued that Hoskins' role in the scheme was not a "one-off lapse in judgment." Instead, the government said, Hoskins engaged in a yearslong conspiracy involving multiple projects and knew it was against the law and corporate policies. The government also slammed Hoskins' request for a home sentence,...

