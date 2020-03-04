Conn. Urges High Court Not To Hear Liquor Law Challenge

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 8:03 PM EST) -- Connecticut has urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to take up a challenge to the state’s alcohol pricing law, contending that the case has no meaningful impact outside the Constitution State. The Connecticut Attorney General’s Office filed a brief Tuesday opposing a petition for certiorari from wine retailer Total Wine & More’s local subsidiary, which is trying to flip a Second Circuit ruling that found pricing controls in the state liquor law do not violate the Sherman Act. The brief argued that the law’s unique nature makes the case inappropriate for high court review and said the appellate court’s ruling merely affirmed...

