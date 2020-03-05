UK Medical Device Maker Can Claim $874M Tax Deduction

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 7:34 PM EST) -- Members of a British medical device group claiming £675 million ($874 million) in tax deductions from falling currency exchange rates after switching their accounting don't have to prove they suffered actual losses, a U.K. appeals court has ruled. The Smith & Nephew PLC subsidiaries do not have to show the deductions “fairly represent” losses suffered when they changed their accounting system from British pounds to U.S. dollars, a test needed to qualify for a deduction under one provision of the tax code, a Court of Appeal panel ruled Monday. They can take the deductions under a separate section of the tax...

