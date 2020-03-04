Parking Cos. Hit Back At FCA Investment Scheme Suit

Law360, London (March 4, 2020, 7:01 PM GMT) -- A group of companies that sold airport parking spaces as investments has denied running unauthorized investments schemes, hitting back at a High Court lawsuit from the Financial Conduct Authority alleging company bosses knew they were illegally promoting the deals. The FCA is suing Park First Ltd., seven of its connected companies and two senior directors for restitution over claims they ran so-called collective investment scheme — which can be operated only by regulated firms — in breach of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. In a defense filed Friday, Park First denied operating the unauthorized schemes in which approximately 4,600...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS