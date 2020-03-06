Contractor Tries To Shift Blame In £3.6M Tower Block Suit

Law360, London (March 6, 2020, 8:58 PM GMT) -- A building contractor named in a £3.6 million ($4.7 million) spat over tower block cladding panels has sought to shift responsibility for alleged defects in the work to the building’s architects and another company. R. Maskell Ltd. argued in defense documents filed Tuesday that it has no liability in the lawsuit launched by property developer RG Securities (No. 2), which names R. Maskell alongside Allianz Global and Building Lifeplans Ltd. over alleged failures to pay out on an insurance policy to fund fixes to work on a 16-floor tower block. R. Maskell was accused by RG Securities in a January claim form of carrying...

