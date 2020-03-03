Feds Claim Pharmacists Ran Protein Shake Kickback Scheme

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 8:02 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors want to collect $54 million from two pharmacists accused of running a kickback scheme by allegedly using free protein shakes to entice weight-loss surgery patients to sign up for expensive medications charged to government and private insurance plans, according to documents filed in Western Pennsylvania Tuesday. Nima Rodefshalom, Mehran Kohanbash and Joseph Kohan were charged with running Insure Nutrition Inc., which would sign weight-loss surgery patients up to receive free nutritional shakes, then convince them to also order medication that other pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies the defendants owned in California, Texas, Wyoming, Arizona and Nevada would charge to federal...

