Fed. Circ. Calls Biotech's Last-Minute Bid An 'Ambush'

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 9:23 PM EST) -- Genentech was on the receiving end of an upbraiding Tuesday after the Federal Circuit sensed the biotech giant had come down too harshly on the Delaware federal judge who denied its bid to block a biosimilar of a blockbuster cancer drug. U.S. Circuit Judge Evan J. Wallach in particular took issue with the company’s proposition that biosimilar maker Amgen was the one responsible for making the Delaware judge who denied the injunction feel “jammed” by the eleventh hour request. “A, I don’t buy your argument,” the judge said, interrupting the line of reasoning that began after the argument clock stopped ticking....

