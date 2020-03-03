Playground Equipment Maker Hits Competitor With TM Suit

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 9:08 PM EST) -- Children's playground company Superior Play Systems Inc. sued rival Playcore Inc. in Delaware federal court on Monday for trademark infringement, claiming it is misleading potential customers by using the phrase "Superior Play." In its 11-page complaint, SPS said it's spent roughly 27 years advertising and building goodwill towards its brand, and registered trademarks for its name and three different designs that incorporate it in 2011 to protect that investment. SPS also owns the domain name superiorplay.com. But SPS said Playcore and its division Superior Recreational Products has recently begun cutting in on its brand by using the phrase "Superior Play" on...

