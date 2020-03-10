Guarding Against Conflict Over The Procuring Cause Doctrine

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The procuring cause doctrine is a default rule that often arises when there is no agreement — whether oral or in writing — regarding payment of commissions after the end of a brokerage or agency relationship. The rule arose from principles of equity and was created to protect commission-based brokers or agents responsible for procuring a buyer or sale under the circumstances where the business relationship ended (e.g., by termination) before completion of the transaction.[1] In simple terms, the rule states that when a person is the procuring cause of a sale, that person is entitled to a commission despite technically...

