Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Guarding Against Conflict Over The Procuring Cause Doctrine

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The procuring cause doctrine is a default rule that often arises when there is no agreement — whether oral or in writing — regarding payment of commissions after the end of a brokerage or agency relationship. The rule arose from principles of equity and was created to protect commission-based brokers or agents responsible for procuring a buyer or sale under the circumstances where the business relationship ended (e.g., by termination) before completion of the transaction.[1]

In simple terms, the rule states that when a person is the procuring cause of a sale, that person is entitled to a commission despite technically...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!