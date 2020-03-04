9th Circ. Says Judge Wrongly Put Warning In FDA Complaint

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 6:51 PM EST) -- A California federal judge overstepped when he forced a maker of bed-wetting alarms to warn the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about previously being held in contempt for filing misleading complaints with the agency, the Ninth Circuit ruled. A three-judge panel said Tuesday that a California federal judge overstepped his authority by requiring Theos Medical Systems Inc. to include a paragraph about previous contempt findings at the beginning of a complaint to the FDA about rival Malem Medical Ltd.'s product safety. "Neither the briefing or hearing in the earlier contempt proceeding, nor the briefing related to Theos's motion for leave to file...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS