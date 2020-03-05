Harassment Saga Sparks Calls For Swifter Probes Of Judges

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 9:49 PM EST) -- The federal judiciary's top disciplinary body has closed an investigation of harassment and other misconduct by a Kansas federal judge after the jurist announced his resignation, but experts and advocates questioned why the process stretched for nearly four years and urged a broader institutional review. A report by the Judicial Conference's conduct committee detailed the long history of the misconduct inquiry into U.S. District Judge Carlos Murguia, which began in May 2016 and was paused after an informal agreement with the judge. (Getty) The Judicial Conference's conduct committee said in a final report Tuesday that it would close its case on...

