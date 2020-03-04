11th Circ. Upholds $2M Award In Fla. Advocates' Solar Spat

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 6:27 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit upheld a roughly $2 million arbitration award in favor of two groups that had pushed for a solar energy ballot initiative in Florida in 2015, preserving a finding that a consultant hired to collect signatures inflated the bill with extra expenses. In a per curiam opinion on Tuesday, the appeals court said the procedural objections that PCI Consultants Inc. threw up to try to get the award thrown out weren't compelling. The arbitrator acted within his authority, and there wasn't evidence the finding should be disturbed, the three-judge appellate panel said. PCI was hired by Floridians for Solar...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS