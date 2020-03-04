Reddit, Giphy Deny Liability For Spreading TV Anchor's Photo

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 8:57 PM EST) -- The websites Reddit and Giphy asked a Pennsylvania federal judge on Tuesday to throw out a Philadelphia news anchor's claims that they were culpable for her photo being shared in ads and posts on prurient websites and forums, since the sites had no connection to the state and the posts were made outside the statute of limitations. Both sites said neither of them had sufficient contact with the state for the federal court to establish personal jurisdiction in the case brought by Karen Hepp, a co-host of Fox 29 News' "Good Day Philadelphia," since none of the posts using a picture...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS