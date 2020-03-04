NeuroMetrix Settles FTC Suit Over Wearable Devices For $4M

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 2:35 PM EST) -- Medical device maker NeuroMetrix Inc. has agreed to pay $4 million to settle a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit alleging it deceptively advertised that its wearable nerve stimulation devices provide "widespread relief" from chronic pain throughout the body. NeuroMetrix and the FTC on Tuesday asked a Massachusetts federal judge to sign off on the deal resolving the agency's claims that the Waltham-based company misled customers into thinking its Quell devices relieve pain beyond the areas where they are applied and that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration backed those assertions. In addition to the $4 million payout, the company also agreed to...

