Gilstrap Sets Court Rules For Dealing With Coronavirus

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 11:29 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap on Tuesday ordered attorneys and parties to promptly notify opposing counsel if it's reasonably suspected — "while erring on the side of caution" — that a hearing, trial or disposition may expose an individual to the new COVID-19 virus, citing the Texas federal court's duty to protect individuals in the midst of the outbreak. In particular, the Texas federal judge ordered attorneys or parties to communicate if court proceedings could cause someone to come into contact with an individual exposed to or infected with the virus, according to a standing order filed in the Eastern District of...

