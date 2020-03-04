Andrew Bailey Says He Is Proud Of Record Ahead Of FCA Exit

Law360, London (March 4, 2020, 8:37 PM GMT) -- Andrew Bailey defended his record as head of the Financial Conduct Authority on Wednesday, telling members of Parliament he was proud of what the regulator had achieved despite a number of financial scandals occurring on his watch. The incoming Bank of England governor faced a barrage of questions from members of the influential Treasury Committee about blemishes on his four-year tenure at the FCA and his suitability for the top job at the Bank of England — which he is due to take on March 16. Committee Chairman Mel Stride asked whether Bailey will be able to demonstrate sufficient grip to...

