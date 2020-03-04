Allianz Unit Ducks Grounded Ship Payout For A 2nd Time

Law360, London (March 4, 2020, 5:46 PM GMT) -- Crew members of an oil tanker compromised the seaworthiness of their ship when they failed to note shallow waters while leaving a Chinese port, sparing Allianz from having to pay for salvaging the grounded vessel, a London appeals court found Wednesday. The Court of Appeal ruled that two French shipowners couldn’t recoup part of the salvage costs from the insurer’s Austrian subsidiary for mistakes the crew made chartering the ship to Hong Kong in 2011 Defects in the vessel’s passage plan and the chart used to navigate the ship rendered it unseaworthy as neither showed warnings that the recorded depths outside...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS